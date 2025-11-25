PM Leaves No Opportunity For Publicity: Congress On Ram Temple Event

Congress Slams PM Modi Over 'Publicity'

Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaving "no opportunity for publicity" hours after the PM hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. "The PM leaves no opportunity for publicity. While this work should have been given to a religious Guru, he did it himself, including the foundation stone laying as well as the inauguration... He did it for the political benefit...", MP Anwar told ANI

PM Hoists 'Dharma Dhwaj' Atop Ram Temple

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of construction of the historic Ram Temple.

Symbolism of the Sacred Flag

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag measures 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

'Wounds of Centuries Are Being Healed': PM Modi

Addressing the gathering at the 'Dwajarohan' ceremony, PM Modi said that India and the world have become "Ram-may," describing the installation of the Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram Temple as a historic moment that heals "wounds of centuries" and marks the fulfilment of a civilisational resolve kept alive for 500 years. "Today, the entire India and the world is Ram-may. There is extraordinary satisfaction in the heart of every Ram devotee. There is boundless gratitude. There is unfathomable supernatural bliss. The wounds of centuries are being healed. The pain of centuries is being put to rest today. The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled today. Today is the completion of that sacrifice whose fire remained lit for 500 years," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi invoked the values associated with Lord Ram to underline the vision of building a "confident" and "future-ready India".

He said, "Ram is not a person, He is a value. If we want to make India developed by 2047, we have to awaken Ram within ourselves. What day can be better than today for this resolution?"

He emphasised that "Lord Ram connects through emotion", reaffirming that devotion and cooperation form the core of Indian society.

Reflecting on India's development journey of the past decade, the Prime Minister added, "In the last 11 years, every section of society, women, Dalits, backward classes, extremely backward classes, tribals, the deprived, farmers, workers, and youth, has been placed at the centre of development."

