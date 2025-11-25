Layla Berkowitz's Pet Food Pantry Collects Over 400 Pounds Of Kibble For Animal Owners Facing Food Insecurity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What started as Layla Berkowitz's mission to make sure no family ever has to choose between feeding themselves or their pets has now grown into a thriving community effort. The initiative has collected more than 400 pounds of dog and cat food to help local families in Cresskill, New Jersey, continue caring for their household pets through Pet Food Pantry, in partnership with the nonprofit Cresskill Cares.

Berkowitz launched Pet Food Pantry while volunteering at Cresskill Cares, a local food pantry, and discovered how many families struggling with food insecurity also owned pets.“Seeing families struggling to put food on the table for themselves made me realize how difficult it must be to provide for their pets,” Berkowitz shared.“I didn't want anyone in my community to ever have to give up an animal they love simply because they couldn't afford to feed it.”

After weeks of researching the root causes of surrendered pets and the costs associated with proper pet care, Berkowitz partnered with Cresskill Cares volunteer Brenda Jamieson, who helped present the idea to the organization's board. From there, the initiative quickly took off with an outpouring of community support.

Berkowitz created an Amazon Wish List of essential dog and cat food items and then launched a community outreach campaign on social media. With support from Cresskill residents and volunteers, she's already collected and distributed over 400 pounds of pet food to local families, ensuring that pets can stay in their homes and continue receiving the care they need.

Unlike many animal-focused organizations that concentrate on long-term rescue or adoption, the Pet Food Pantry addresses an immediate and often overlooked need by offering emergency assistance for pet owners who are temporarily struggling to afford food for their animals. The initiative supports both families and their pets, providing stability and compassion during difficult times.

“What has been done so far is amazing, but the job isn't finished,” said Berkowitz.“Small efforts can create a large ripple effect in the community, and consistency matters. This isn't about a one-time achievement, but about creating something meaningful that lasts.”

Berkowitz plans to expand the Pet Food Pantry once she begins college. She intends to reach out to local food pantries near campus to replicate the model and build new community partnerships, continuing its mission to help pet owners through community, awareness, and action. Support Berkowitz and her efforts by making a purchase donation from the Amazon Wish List.

About Layla Berkowitz

A senior at Cresskill High School in Cresskill, New Jersey, Layla Berkowitz is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. She is also a dual varsity athlete on her school's volleyball and softball teams. Beyond her leadership in community service, Layla's love for animals shines through her work, and her bond with her 10-year-old Shih Tzu, Buddy, has inspired her empathy for pets in need.

