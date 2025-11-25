Tandeep Sidhu is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Manitoba. His research critically engages with (a) the intersections between race, ethnicity, and various elements of the criminal justice system and (b) the human dimensions of wildlife conflict and management.

