$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tandeep Sidhu

Tandeep Sidhu


2025-11-25 03:13:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Manitoba
Profile Articles Activity

Tandeep Sidhu is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Manitoba. His research critically engages with (a) the intersections between race, ethnicity, and various elements of the criminal justice system and (b) the human dimensions of wildlife conflict and management.

Experience
  • 2025–present Assistant Professor, University of Manitoba
Education
  • 2025 University of Waterloo, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN25112025000199003603ID1110397155



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search