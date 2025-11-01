403
NASA dismisses Kim Kardashian’s denial of moon landing
(MENAFN) Acting NASA Administrator and US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday dismissed reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s suggestion that American astronauts never landed on the Moon, reaffirming that the United States has completed six lunar missions.
Kardashian, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, questioned the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, asking, “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what, but like, go to TikTok. See for yourself. […] There’s no gravity on the Moon. Why is the flag blowing?”
In response on X, Duffy emphasized, “We’ve been to the Moon before… six times!” He highlighted that NASA’s Artemis program is preparing to return astronauts to the lunar surface “under the leadership of President Donald Trump,” adding, “We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”
