PIB Debunks Letter Attributed To Defence Minister, Urges Public To Refrain From Sharing Misinformation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit has debunked a letter circulating widely on social media, purportedly written by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

The fake document claims the Defence Minister expressed concern over the public disclosure of a sensitive Indian Air Force (IAF) assessment.

Calling out the misinformation, the PIB Fact Check issued an alert on its official social media handle.

"A letter is circulating on social media, allegedly issued by Union Defence Minister @rajnathsingh to Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, concerning the public disclosure of a sensitive IAF assessment. Beware! This letter is fake!" the post stated.

The PIB further advised users not to circulate unverified documents, stressing the dangers of misinformation related to national security.

"Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official Government of India sources for accurate updates. If you come across any suspicious document related to the Government of India, send it to @PIBFactCheck," it added.

The fake letter, dated November 22 and marked "Personal Confidential", appears to have been written to falsely suggest internal discord or concern within the defence establishment.

Officials reiterated that such attempts to mislead the public through fabricated communications are a serious matter, especially when they involve the country's armed forces.

The government has urged citizens to exercise caution and verify content before forwarding it, noting that misinformation campaigns targeting the defence sector have been on the rise.

Earlier, the Fact Check unit of the PIB flagged a viral video of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi as AI-generated and fake. The manipulated clip falsely claimed that 50 per cent of non-caste Hindu soldiers will be removed from the Army by 2028.

PIB Fact Check clarified that the video was being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts to mislead citizens and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces.

The Government had earlier said several times that it takes all possible actions to control the spread of fake and misleading information with the available statutory and institutional mechanisms.