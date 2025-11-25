403
Magrabi Health Empowers Community Through Diabetes Awareness Race Promoting Prevention and Eye Care
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Jeddah:
To commemorate World Diabetes Day, Magrabi Health organi d a Diabetes Awareness Race bringing together over 500 participants from across the community to promote healthy lifestyles and to raise awareness of diabetes and its correlation with eye health. The event took place in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport and was organized by the Jeddah Running Commu y.
The Magrabi Health Diabetes Race gathered healthcare professionals, patients, families, and fitness enthusiasts for an inspiring morning of activity, education, and solidarity. The initiative underscores Magrab’ Health’s ongoing commitment to fostering healthier communities through prevention, awareness, and access to quality eye care.
During the ceremony, Mr. Mutasim Alireza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Magrabi He“lth said, “At Magrabi Health, we believe that awareness and prevention begin with the community. This World Diabetes Day, we are proud to stand side by side with our community to move, learn, and take action together. Our aim is to shed light on the importance of regular eye checkups and healthy lifestyle choices in preventing diabetes-related vision loss - one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. This initiative reflects M’grabi Health’s long-standing mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality care and echoes the spirit of Saudi Vision 2030 in building healthier, more empower”d communities.”
Dr. Walid Al-Turki, Chief of Retina Units at Magrabi Health, said: “The prevalence of diabetes in Saudi Arabia is contributing to an increased risk of vision impairment among those affected. At Magrabi Health, we emphasize that most diabetes-related eye complications are preventable through early detection and advanced diagnostic technologies. By adopting the latest innovations such as AI-powered diabetic retinopathy screening and advanced imaging systems, we are able to identify retinal changes at their earliest stages, often before symptoms appear. Through awareness initiatives like this Diabetes Awareness Race, we continue to highlight that protecting vision begins with prevention, education, and regular comprehensive eye examinations. For decades, Magrabi Health has led the region in medical excellence, continuously advancing our capabilities to help our community preserve their sight and enhance their quality of lif”
Attending dignitaries also expressed their encouragement and appreciation for such initiatives, highlighting the remarkable progress in the K’ngdom’s healthcare sector. They extended their gratitude to the Ministry of Sport for their support of such ceremonies.
The event concluded with a recognition ceremony honoring participants and volunteers for their contribution to raising awareness about diabetes. Commemorative medals and giveaways were distributed to all finishers, reinforcing the spirit of unity and community care that defined the day.
With initiatives like the Diabetes Awareness Run, Magrabi Health continues to lead efforts in the region to integrate eye health into public health conversations, aligning with global objectives to reduce diabetes-related complications and improve overall wellbeing.
