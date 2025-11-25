403
EU Council approves army assistance for DR Congo, Chad, Jordan
(MENAFN) The EU Council approved €59.5 million (around $68.5 million) in military assistance Monday for the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Jordan through the European Peace Facility (EPF), aiming to enhance defense capabilities and regional security, according to reports.
For the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the council adopted a €10 million ($11.5 million) measure to supply the Armed Forces (FARDC) with military equipment. This marks the second such support under the EPF, raising total assistance for the FARDC to €30 million ($34.5 million). The aid is intended to strengthen the FARDC’s capacity to protect civilians and restore state authority through non-lethal equipment for command and control, improved deployment, medical operations, and river-border patrols, with deliveries expected by the end of 2026.
Chad will receive €14.5 million ($16.7 million) in support for its armed forces (ANT), marking the EU’s first direct bilateral EPF assistance to the country, which already benefits from EU support via the Multi-National Task Force against Boko Haram and the G5 Sahel Joint Force. The aid will help professionalize the ANT, including upgrades to the Koundoul Academy for non-commissioned officers (ENSOA-K), new educational materials, and curriculum reforms requested by Chad.
The council also approved €35 million ($40.3 million) in aid to strengthen the Jordanian Armed Forces, increasing the EU’s total EPF support for Jordan to €55.25 million ($63.66 million). The assistance is designed to enhance Jordan’s air defense and regional security through short-range radars, a local command and control system, and associated equipment and training. The council noted that the decision reflects growing EU engagement with Jordan, highlighted by the recent EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.
The EPF, launched in March 2021, funds EU initiatives under its common foreign and security policy, including efforts to strengthen defense capacities in third countries and support international organizations.
