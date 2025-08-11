403
Kuwait Slashes Prices Of 544 Drugs, Medical Products To 78.5 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Monday made fresh decisions cutting the prices of 544 drugs and medical products by up to 78.5 percent.
The decisions included new quotations of 144 drugs and products to be sold at the lowest prices in the Gulf only out of the Ministry of Health's commitment to providing medicines at reasonable prices and attaining economic sustainability in the medical care sector, the ministry said in a press release.
The latest price cuts embrace cancer drugs, antibiotics and medications of diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, asthma, arthritis, and skin and colon diseases.
The medicine pricelist reductions come in the context of a national policy and continued review of repricing drugs, promoting the economic efficiency of the health sector, and ensuring low medication costs for citizens and residents alike, the ministry added. (end)
