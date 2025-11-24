DEADLINE ALERT For MOH, MRX, WPP: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Shareholders Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH )

Class Period: February 5, 2025 – July 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company's“medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina's near term growth was dependent on a lack of“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX )

Class Period: May 16, 2024 – August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP )

Class Period: February 27, 2025 – July 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that WPP's media arm was not truly equipped to handle the ongoing macroeconomic challenges while competing effectively and had instead begun to lose significant market share to its competitors; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

...

