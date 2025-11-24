403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PPMS Turns On-Ground Data Into Retail Intelligence With Its Frame Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 24, 2025: PPMS, India's leading and most trusted in-store merchandising and field execution company, is transforming retail execution with its proprietary FRAMe technology platform. Developed in-house by PPMS, the FRAMeAI and FRAMeIQ modules, integrated into the FRAMe app ecosystem, utilize computer vision and real-time analytics to optimize auditing, compliance, and performance measurement of millions of in-store interactions.
FRAMe is engineered to optimise auditing, compliance and performance measurement of millions of in-store interactions across the country. With a vast network of over 15,000+ professionals across more than 1200 towns, serving 170,000 stores and 1.5 million store visits per month, PPMS captures over 3 crore photos every month.
The FRAMe app-based platform automates routine merchandising tasks, provides actionable insights to field teams, and enables 100% execution across General Trade (GT) and Modern Trade (MT) channels. Using the FRAMeIQ module, the platform provides advanced analytics to measure compliance, ensure merchandising standards are adhered to at scale, and drive operational excellence.
"Our focus remains on continuously strengthening FRAMe and its integrated proprietary technology suite as the backbone of all our on-ground execution. Being fully developed and owned by PPMS, the platform can be precisely customised for every category, brand, and channel, delivering superior intelligence, real-time insights, usability, and transparency that drive genuine transformation in store-level merchandising performance," said Mahimm Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, PPMS.
The FRAMe app enables seamless data collection, performance feedback, route mapping and quality audits, all integrated into PPMS's end-to-end workflow platform. By building and running this technology stack in-house, PPMS equips brands with sharper retail insights and more reliable execution in increasingly competitive retail environments.
About PPMS
PPMS is India's premier in-store merchandising, promoter, and field execution company, serving sectors ranging from FMCG to telecom, e-commerce, and banking. With over 25 years of industry expertise, proprietary technology platforms, and SEDEX certification for compliance, PPMS is the trusted partner of leading brands nationwide, driving retail visibility, compliance, and sales uplift.
FRAMe is engineered to optimise auditing, compliance and performance measurement of millions of in-store interactions across the country. With a vast network of over 15,000+ professionals across more than 1200 towns, serving 170,000 stores and 1.5 million store visits per month, PPMS captures over 3 crore photos every month.
The FRAMe app-based platform automates routine merchandising tasks, provides actionable insights to field teams, and enables 100% execution across General Trade (GT) and Modern Trade (MT) channels. Using the FRAMeIQ module, the platform provides advanced analytics to measure compliance, ensure merchandising standards are adhered to at scale, and drive operational excellence.
"Our focus remains on continuously strengthening FRAMe and its integrated proprietary technology suite as the backbone of all our on-ground execution. Being fully developed and owned by PPMS, the platform can be precisely customised for every category, brand, and channel, delivering superior intelligence, real-time insights, usability, and transparency that drive genuine transformation in store-level merchandising performance," said Mahimm Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, PPMS.
The FRAMe app enables seamless data collection, performance feedback, route mapping and quality audits, all integrated into PPMS's end-to-end workflow platform. By building and running this technology stack in-house, PPMS equips brands with sharper retail insights and more reliable execution in increasingly competitive retail environments.
About PPMS
PPMS is India's premier in-store merchandising, promoter, and field execution company, serving sectors ranging from FMCG to telecom, e-commerce, and banking. With over 25 years of industry expertise, proprietary technology platforms, and SEDEX certification for compliance, PPMS is the trusted partner of leading brands nationwide, driving retail visibility, compliance, and sales uplift.
User:- Shrishti Sharma
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment