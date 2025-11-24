Trump Says 'Full Benefit' Of Tariffs Still Coming Payments Will 'Skyrocket' Once Foreign Stockpiles Run Out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the“full benefit” of the country's tariffs on its trading partners is yet to come in.

In a post on Truth Social, the President said some foreign buyers have avoided paying tariffs so far because they were stocking up on goods. He noted that those stockpiles are likely to run out soon, and all tariffs will be fully paid on goods without any avoidance.

“Tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, and the amounts payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received,” he wrote. According to Trump, once this inflection point hits, the tariff payments will be“record-setting.”

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

U.S. equities were in the green during pre-market trade on Monday. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.56%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.84% higher. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits improved to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory over the past day.

