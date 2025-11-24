The 5Th International New Materials Industry Conference Kicks Off In Bengbu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGBU, China, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5th International New Materials Industry Conference, themed "New Technology, New Materials, New Future", kicked off in Bengbu, Anhui Province on the morning of November 21. The 4-day event was co-hosted by the People's Government of Anhui Province and the International Commission on Glass, among others. It attracted more than 400 academicians, experts, and heads of enterprises and institutions.

Liang Yanshun, Secretary of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee, and Wang Qingxian, Governor of Anhui Province, sent congratulatory letters to this event. Li Zhong, Vice Governor of Anhui Province, read the congratulatory letters, addressed the event, and announced its opening. Guests from home and abroad, including Zhou Yuxian, Chairman of China National Building Material Group, gave speeches. Academicians such as Gan Yong and Jiang Desheng gave keynote presentations. The opening ceremony was chaired by Ma Jun, Secretary of the CPC Bengbu Municipal Committee and Mayor of Bengbu.

As mentioned in the congratulatory letters and speeches, Anhui focuses on nurturing new quality productive forces and boosts the clustered development of the new materials industry. Its annual industrial output is expected to reach one trillion CNY. A range of activities like "investment promotion and talent introduction" were held during the conference. Relevant research reports were released at the opening ceremony. A total of 162 projects were signed across the province, whose total investment stand at 70.197 billion CNY, of which 79 projects with a total investment of 25.101 billion CNY would be implemented in Bengbu. This injects a strong momentum into industrial upgrading.

Source: International New Materials Industry Conference

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Cao, Tel: 86-10-63074558