Zelensky, Trump To Finalize Peace Plan During In-Person Meeting Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

A U.S. official said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Geneva on Sunday for the talks to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He noted that the final details of a possible peace agreement are still under discussion, and no decision will be made before the two presidents meet.

"We hope to iron out the final details [...] to draft a deal that is advantageous to them (Ukraine)," a U.S. official said.

"Nothing will be agreed on until the two presidents get together," the official said, referring to Trump and Zelensky.

Ukraine's delegation begins work in Geneva on aligning peace plan – Yermak

On Sunday, November 23, Ukraine, the United States, and EU countries will hold talks in Geneva on the U.S. peace plan.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine needs further refinement and alignment with European partners, as some of its provisions are unacceptable in terms of Ukraine's sovereignty and Europe's security.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a phone call with Trump on November 22, during which they agreed to joint UK-U.S. work on a peace plan for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine