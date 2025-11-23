Kyiv Launches Deep Strike Inside Russia, Hits Shatura Heat And Power Plant
This marks a notable shift in tactics during the fourth year of Europe's deadliest conflict since the Second World War. While Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine's electricity and heating infrastructure, Kyiv has predominantly focused on Russian oil refineries and terminals until now.
The Shatura Power Station, located approximately 120 km (75 miles) east of the Kremlin, was hit early on Sunday, Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment