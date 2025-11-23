Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyiv Launches Deep Strike Inside Russia, Hits Shatura Heat And Power Plant


2025-11-23 09:04:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian drones launched one of Kyiv's most significant attacks deep inside Russia on Sunday, striking a heat and power station in the Moscow region. The assault triggered a major fire and reportedly cut off heating for thousands of residents.

This marks a notable shift in tactics during the fourth year of Europe's deadliest conflict since the Second World War. While Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine's electricity and heating infrastructure, Kyiv has predominantly focused on Russian oil refineries and terminals until now.

The Shatura Power Station, located approximately 120 km (75 miles) east of the Kremlin, was hit early on Sunday, Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed.

