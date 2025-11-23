LEAD INNOVATION CORPORATION And ECLECTIC LIMITED Announce Strategic Collaboration To Explore SPAC Listing And Cross-Border Business Synergies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAD INNOVATION CORPORATION (“LEIC”), a range of businesses, including home furnishings, lifestyle, hotel and hospitality, food and beverage, environmental and other related fields. through its subsidiaries, has operations that encompass a range of businesses, including home furnishings, lifestyle, hotel and hospitality, food and beverage, environmental and other related fields, and ECLECTIC LIMITED, (“Eclectic”), a Macau-based technology company engaged in technologies that is focus on the global sustainability development of next generation strategy for materials engineering, AI technologies, zero-carbon transportations, biomedical technologies, sustainable finance, fintech solutions, eatology developments and other related fields, today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a potential strategic collaboration.

Under the MOU, both parties intend to engage in good-faith negotiations on a framework designed to facilitate Eclectric's potential going-public transaction through a SPAC listing, while also identifying longer-term opportunities for cross-border business integration, joint development, and market expansion.

The non-binding agreement outlines the intent to explore cooperation in several areas, including technology development, brand partnerships, and investment structuring related to the potential listing. The parties have also agreed to a period of exclusivity until October 31, 2025, during which they will refrain from entering into discussions with competing entities pursuing similar objectives.

“This partnership marks the beginning of a promising dialogue between two companies that share a forward-looking vision,” said a spokesperson for LEIC.“We believe there are strong synergies between LEIC's established presence in the lifestyle and consumer industries and Eclectic's innovation in high-performance materials.”

A representative from Eclectic added,“As we continue to expand our business globally, we look forward to leveraging LEIC's network and market experience to accelerate our growth and explore capital market opportunities.”

The MOU is non-binding, except for certain provisions relating to confidentiality, exclusivity, and dispute resolution. Any definitive agreements arising from this collaboration will be subject to further negotiation and execution by both parties.

