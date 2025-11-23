403
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospitals Included in the Newsweek and Statista Best Specialized Hospitals Middle East Award List 2026
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospitals in Jeddah and Riyadh have been included in the Newsweek and Statista Best Specialized Hospitals Middle East Award List 2026 in the following specialties: Neurology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Oncology, and Gastroenterology.
This recognition is based on an international evaluation methodology incorporating expert insights, peer recommendations, medical accreditations, and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), reflecting the strong trust Fakeeh Care Group has earned across the region.
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah earned additional distinction, securing the #1 ranking among private hospitals in Saudi Arabia in four major specialties: Neurology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, and Oncology.
This accomplishment underscores the excellence of the hospital’s medical and nursing teams, its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, and its ongoing investment in cutting-edge technologies and advanced medical infrastructure.
The inclusion of both Jeddah and Riyadh hospitals across six specialties reaffirms Fakeeh Care Group’s dedication to delivering world-class, specialized healthcare through an integrated ecosystem of hospitals, specialty centers, and medical and educational institutions—enhancing the group’s leadership in advancing healthcare services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.
Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, stated:
“We are proud of this achievement, which reflects the hard work of our medical and administrative teams and reinforces our commitment to elevating healthcare standards in the Kingdom. This international recognition motivates us to continue investing in expertise, innovation, and advanced technologies to ensure that patient well-being remains our top priority.”
Founded in 1978 by the late Dr. Soliman Fakeeh, the hospital has continued to strengthen its position as a leading provider of comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services in Saudi Arabia.
