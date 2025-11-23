Russians Attacked Zaporizhzhia With Molniya Drone
"The enemy targeted Zaporizhzhia with a Molniya drone. This is the first time the enemy has used a Molniya at night; previously, the enemy had used it during the day, and countermeasures had been calculated. Now the enemy has upgraded the weapon and equipped it with a night camera, which is why this drone was used during the dark hours of the day," Fedorov said.
At least two high-rise buildings and a supermarket were damaged as a result of the attack. Within 15-20 minutes after the strike, utility workers were already on site, closing broken windows, repairing balconies, and restoring the airtightness of apartments.Read also: In Russia, drones attack power plant in Moscow region
A large number of cars parked near the supermarket also suffered significant damage.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of November 22, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia: an enemy drone hit the entrance to a supermarket in one of the high-rise buildings. Six people were injure to varying degrees: three women and three men.
Photo: National Police
