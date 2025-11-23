Investors Association, European Chamber Sign Agreement To Boost Economic, Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) – The Jordan Investors Association and the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Jordan and the European Union and expanding the horizons of joint work to serve the interests of investors and traders on both sides.According to a statement issued by the association on Sunday, the agreement was signed during a meeting held at the association's headquarters, attended by its president, Mujahid Rajabi, the chamber's president, Ali Murad, and several board members from both sides. Discussions focused on ways to facilitate trade and support Jordanian exports to European markets through practical initiatives and joint cooperation plans.The agreement stipulates the provision of joint services to members of both institutions in training and development, exchange of technical and administrative expertise, and the organization of joint events and exhibitions to promote Jordanian products in Europe. It also includes the development of an executive action plan to activate industrial and commercial cooperation between the two sides.Both sides underlined that this step comes within the framework of enhancing the competitiveness of national industries in European markets and opening doors for Jordanian companies seeking to expand into global markets, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to promote sustainable growth and attract quality investments.They also stressed the importance of developing direct communication channels between the Jordanian and European business communities, which would contribute to the exchange of experiences, raise production efficiency, and enable the private sector to play a greater role in supporting the national economy and boosting Jordanian exports.