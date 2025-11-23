Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Lebanon On Independence Day


2025-11-23 08:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president and the Lebanese people further progress and development. (pickup previous) gta

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

