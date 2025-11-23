403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Cup Organizers Unveil Official Mascot Juha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Local Organizing Committee of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 announced Sunday the launch of the tournament's official mascot "Juha" ahead of the regional event taking place from December 1 to 18 in Qatar.
The committee said in a statement that the mascot inspired by famous Arab folkloric character Juha, celebrated for his humor and witty wisdom in stories passed down across generations throughout the Arab world.
It added that the popular character returns as a symbol of cultural richness during the 2025 Arab Cup, which will bring together fans from across the region in a celebration of shared heritage and passion for football.
Sixteen teams will compete for the title. Nine top ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 others will compete for the remaining seven spots in qualifiers scheduled for November 25-26 in Qatar.
Al-Bayt Stadium will host the opening match on December 1 between Qatar and the winner of the Palestine-Libya qualifier, while the final is set for December 18 at Lusail Stadium. (end) sss
The committee said in a statement that the mascot inspired by famous Arab folkloric character Juha, celebrated for his humor and witty wisdom in stories passed down across generations throughout the Arab world.
It added that the popular character returns as a symbol of cultural richness during the 2025 Arab Cup, which will bring together fans from across the region in a celebration of shared heritage and passion for football.
Sixteen teams will compete for the title. Nine top ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 others will compete for the remaining seven spots in qualifiers scheduled for November 25-26 in Qatar.
Al-Bayt Stadium will host the opening match on December 1 between Qatar and the winner of the Palestine-Libya qualifier, while the final is set for December 18 at Lusail Stadium. (end) sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment