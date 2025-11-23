403
Kuwait Joins Jeddah Program On Youth Sports Volunteering In Communities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The "Volunteerism in Youth and Sports" training program, organized by Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat, began in Jeddah Sunday with Kuwait's Public Authority for Youth taking part, focusing on youth sports volunteering and its role in community development.
Head of Kuwait's delegation, Anwar Al-Mikhael, Director of Services at the Public Authority for Youth, told KUNA that Kuwait's participation reflects its strong commitment to supporting youth and sports initiatives and its belief that volunteer work is essential for building societies and preparing future leaders who can meet challenges and achieve sustainable development.
Al-Mikhael, who also chairs the GCC leadership and entrepreneurship committee, said the event follows the decisions of the 38th GCC Youth and Sports Ministers' meeting.
It aims to strengthen a culture of volunteerism among Gulf youth, support sports tournaments and events, and promote values of belonging, giving, and social responsibility, he mentioned.
He commended the GCC Secretariat and the Saudi Ministry of Sport for organizing the program, hoping it will serve as a platform to exchange experience, develop leadership skills, and deepen cooperation among GCC youth, reinforcing volunteerism as a lasting humanitarian value in Gulf societies.
Kuwait's delegation includes Al-Mikhael along with Faleh Al-Ajmi, Abdulrahman Majham, Ahmad Al-Thuwaini, and Nada Binnaji.
The program is part of the joint GCC activities approved for '25 at the 38th ministerial meeting held in Kuwait last February.
Kuwait's participation underscores its keenness to advance joint Gulf youth work and build young people's capacities in leadership and volunteering to support community development and GCC integration.
Running until next Thursday, the program covers the concept of youth sports volunteerism, its social impact, and the legal and regulatory frameworks in the Gulf.
It also confronts sports event management, volunteer leadership skills, use of technology and digital platforms for volunteer management, governance and legislation, recruiting and training volunteers, challenges and sustainability, risk management, partnerships with the private sector and civil society, and innovation in volunteer programs.
The program ultimately seeks to promote volunteer culture in youth and sports, highlight its importance, improve volunteer management, and share successful Gulf and international experiences. (end) fn
