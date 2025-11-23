Temporary Road Closure On Fahad Bin Jassim Al Thani Intersection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal announced a temporary free right full closure for traffic coming from Fahad Bin Jassim Al Thani St. and heading towards Jasim Bin Hamad St.

Closure will take effect daily from 4pm until 4am starting Wednesday, November 26, until Friday, November 28, 2025, for implementing phase 2 of road reinstatement works.

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to the speed limits, use all available diversion route to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.