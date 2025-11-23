Vivan Bhathena Says, Farhan Akkhtar Was Not A Producer Ever On Sets Of '120 Bahadur'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Vivan Bhathena, who essays a war in the recently released film '120 Bahadur', has shared that his co-actor from the film, Farhan Akhtar, never acted like a co-producer on the sets. Vivan said that Farhan fully understood the assignment, and was just an actor while shooting for the film.

Vivan spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film, and shared that Farhan completely switched off the producer in him for the greater good of the film.

He told IANS,“Farhan is not a producer on the set ever. He comes as an actor. In fact, we were also hoping that the producer side will come out somewhere, and we will get to see that. Nothing of that sort happened. He never interfered, never said a word. It was just himself busy with the character, did his part, asked the director if he needed to do anything else”.

“He never unnecessarily interfered with anything or made any unnecessary suggestions. We would always ask him for guidance. He would always guide us in the right way and tell us not what to do, but how to feel. So, those are important things”, he added.

'120 Bahadur' salutes the veer Ahir soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment who laid down their lives in the Battle of Rezang La during the Indo-Sino war of 1962.

The film has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, and draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-Sino war. The 1962 war happened because of the undefined boundaries along Aksai Chin near Ladakh in north India, and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. China's construction of a road through Aksai Chin, which India claimed as its territory, heightened the tensions. Diplomatic negotiations failed, and in October 1962, Chinese forces launched a two-pronged offensive across both fronts.

India majorly lost the war due to Jawaharlal Nehru's apprehension to use the airforce, and the lack of military infrastructure in the border areas. The USSR, one of India's closest allies, didn't come to India's help because it was itself involved in the Cuban missile crisis during the era of cold war.