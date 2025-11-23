403
46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie: The Africa24 Group offers you exclusive coverage
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) KIGALI, Rwanda, November 19, 2025/ -- From November 19 to 20, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group () will provide exceptional coverage of the 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie. This conference, chaired by Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of La Francophonie, will be held under the theme: ‘‘30 years after Beijing: the contribution of women in the French-speaking wor’d.’
This 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie aims to define concrete ways to strengthen the impact of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), to intervene more effectively where other multilateral bodies struggle to act, and to better reflect the priorities expressed by its 90 member states and governments.
46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie: a major event in two stages:
• 19 Novem er : Opening session of the Ministerial Conference
• 20 Nove ber : Closed-door meeting of ministers from full member states and governments, and closing ceremony
About the 46th Ministerial Conference of La Franco honie:
The 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF), which will be held for the first time in Rwanda on 19 and 20 November 2025 at the Kigali Conference Centre, will be preceded on 18 November by the 132nd session of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie (CPF). This meeting will provide an opportunity to take stock of the -term review of the 2023-2026 four-year programme, adopt the OIF's budget and guidelines, and reaffirm, through the Kigali Appeal, the collective commitment to gender equality, the economic empowerment of women and the recognition of their central role in the sustainable development of the French-speaking world. At the closing ceremony, the presidency of the CMF will be handed over from France to Cambodia, marking a new step towards a more united, inclusive Francophonie that is resolutely focused on concrete action.
