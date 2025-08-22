Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Servicemen Of State Security Service - Decree

2025-08-22 07:08:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree awarding servicemen of the State Security Service for their distinguished service, Trend reports.

Under the presidential decree, the following personnel are recognized for their exemplary performance while fulfilling their duties:

Medal“For service to Motherland”

Madar Asadullayev – Lieutenant Colonel

Elshen Seyfullayev – Lieutenant Colonel

Irafat Tahmazov – Lieutenant Colonel

Medal“For Bravery”:

Elshan Abbasov – Colonel

Ramin Babayev – Colonel

Elchin Heydarov – Colonel

Rauf Hasanov – Colonel

Tamerlan Nasirov – Colonel

Atraf Qadirov – Senior Warrant Officer

Medal“For Military Service”

Emin Abdullayev – Lieutenant Colonel

Hasan Babayev – Lieutenant Colonel

Anar Ismayilov – Lieutenant Colonel

Elmar Guliyev – Lieutenant Colonel

Islam Guliyev – Lieutenant Colonel

Rashad Mirzayev – Lieutenant Colonel

Amid Najafov – Lieutenant Colonel

Emin Orucov – Lieutenant Colonel

Rasim Soltanov – Lieutenant Colonel

Samir Sultanov – Lieutenant Colonel

Elvin Shireliyev – Lieutenant Colonel

Tarana Jafarova – Medical Service Major

Rashad Gasimov – Justice Major

Farida Mammadova – Major

Kamil Muradkhanov – Major

Javid Orucov – Major

Emin Rasulov – Major

Farhad Agabalayev – Captain

Yusif Aliyev – Captain

Roma Hasanov – Captain

Orkhan Agaverdiyev – Senior Lieutenant

Nurlana Jafarova – Senior Warrant Officer

Sabina Nasirova – Senior Warrant Officer

Ziya Rahimov – Senior Warrant Officer

Elshen Abdullayev – Senior Sergeant

Anar Karimov – Senior Sergeant

Mahir Musayev – Senior Sergeant

