President Ilham Aliyev Awards Servicemen Of State Security Service - Decree
Under the presidential decree, the following personnel are recognized for their exemplary performance while fulfilling their duties:
Medal“For service to Motherland”
Madar Asadullayev – Lieutenant Colonel
Elshen Seyfullayev – Lieutenant Colonel
Irafat Tahmazov – Lieutenant Colonel
Medal“For Bravery”:
Elshan Abbasov – Colonel
Ramin Babayev – Colonel
Elchin Heydarov – Colonel
Rauf Hasanov – Colonel
Tamerlan Nasirov – Colonel
Atraf Qadirov – Senior Warrant Officer
Medal“For Military Service”
Emin Abdullayev – Lieutenant Colonel
Hasan Babayev – Lieutenant Colonel
Anar Ismayilov – Lieutenant Colonel
Elmar Guliyev – Lieutenant Colonel
Islam Guliyev – Lieutenant Colonel
Rashad Mirzayev – Lieutenant Colonel
Amid Najafov – Lieutenant Colonel
Emin Orucov – Lieutenant Colonel
Rasim Soltanov – Lieutenant Colonel
Samir Sultanov – Lieutenant Colonel
Elvin Shireliyev – Lieutenant Colonel
Tarana Jafarova – Medical Service Major
Rashad Gasimov – Justice Major
Farida Mammadova – Major
Kamil Muradkhanov – Major
Javid Orucov – Major
Emin Rasulov – Major
Farhad Agabalayev – Captain
Yusif Aliyev – Captain
Roma Hasanov – Captain
Orkhan Agaverdiyev – Senior Lieutenant
Nurlana Jafarova – Senior Warrant Officer
Sabina Nasirova – Senior Warrant Officer
Ziya Rahimov – Senior Warrant Officer
Elshen Abdullayev – Senior Sergeant
Anar Karimov – Senior Sergeant
Mahir Musayev – Senior Sergeant
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment