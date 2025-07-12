UAE Authorities Warn Of Email Scams Using Fake Invoices To Steal Money, Banking Details

Cybercriminals today are more sophisticated than ever. They're not just relying on various fraud schemes - such as scam calls , deceptive text messages , phishing links , or impersonation scams - they're now exploiting system vulnerabilities to gain full control over victims' computers and steal financial and personal data.

UAE authorities are warning residents about a rising scam involving fake email disguised as legitimate invoices from well-known companies such as McAfee Security and PayPal.

These deceptive emails claim that charges - often around $399 (Dh1,400) or $599 (Dh2,200) - have already been made and will soon appear on the recipient's account. To cancel the supposed transaction, recipients are urged to act quickly, typically within 24 hours.

Panicked by the false charges, victims are instructed to call a US-based phone number provided in the email. Once on the call, scammers guide them through a series of steps that grant remote access to their computers - allowing the criminals to steal sensitive personal and financial information such as banking details , credit card information, and other sensitive financial data, all without the victim's knowledge.

This surge in PC-based scams follows a crackdown on phone-based fraud. Last year, Dubai Police arrested 494 individual s in 406 phone fraud cases targeting banking customers. Fraudsters in these cases used phone calls, emails, SMS, and social media links to deceive victims and access their accounts.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police stepped up cybercrime monitoring. A CID official confirmed that proactive measures, including public awareness campaigns, are in place to combat these scams. In a recent operation, they arrested two men who defrauded victims of over Dh3 million by accessing 173 bank accounts across the UAE.

Authorities stress that reputable companies will never ask customers to grant remote PC access, send invoices from personal email accounts, or share private phone numbers for cancellations or transactions. They urge the public to avoid engaging with unsolicited emails.

Close call

Um Mazin, a government employee, narrowly avoided falling victim to one of these scams. She received an email from a sender named Jarred with an attachment that was an invoice from McAfee Security. The document claimed that her PC antivirus subscription had been renewed automatically.

Since her antivirus had indeed expired, she assumed she had mistakenly authorised the renewal and called the customer service number provided in the email.

A man answered and instructed her to open her PC, navigate to the Start menu, and access Quick Assist. He then gave her a code to enter. Just before pressing“Enter,” she noticed a warning message stating that whoever received the code would gain full control over her system and data.

Realising the potential scam, she deleted the code and confronted the caller, demanding to know his true intentions. The scammer immediately hung up. She then reported the incident to the police.

Employee loses thousands

However, not everyone was as fortunate. Ahmed Adam, an employee at a private company, received an email that appeared to come from PayPal. It included a receipt for a purchase from a company called 'Based-Coin Inc.' for $335.99 (Dh1,200). The email warned that the amount would be charged to his account within 24 hours unless he called the provided US number to cancel the transaction.

Worried, Ahmed made the call. The person on the other end assured him the transaction could be reversed but asked for his credit card details to initiate the process. Trusting the caller, Ahmed shared the information - only to discover soon after that Dh3,666 had been withdrawn from his account.

Acting quickly, he used his bank's mobile app to block the card and prevent any further transactions. He then reported the incident to the police, who confirmed that a cybercrime investigation was underway to track down those responsible.

How to report fraud

Colonel Dr Khalid Aref Al Sheikh, director of the Anti-Economic Crimes Department, highlighted the efficiency of the authorities in such scams.

For residents who suspect they may have fallen victim to a scam, they are strongly urged to report the incident immediately. Here's how to do it:

eCrime Portal: The MoI has launched the eCrimes platform, allowing individuals to report cybercrimes online. This service is accessible through the MoI UAE app, available on Google Play, App Store, and AppGallery.

eCrime Website: Residents can report cybercrimes directly through Dubai Police dedicated eCrime portal at . This platform is designed for reporting online fraud, hacking, blackmail, and other cyber-related offences.

Al Ameen Service: For confidential reporting, Dubai Police offers the Al Ameen service. You can contact them at 800-4888 within the UAE or +971-800-4888 outside the UAE. More information is available at .

Aman Service: Abu Dhabi Police provides Aman service for reporting incidents related to harassment or safety. You can reach them by calling 800-2626 or by sending an SMS to 800-2828.

Najeed Service: Residents in Sharjah can report suspicious activities through the Najeed service by calling 800-151 or by sending an SMS to 7999.

My Safe Society App: The Federal Public Prosecution has launched the 'My Safe Society' app, enabling users to report cybercrimes. The app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Police hotline: For immediate assistance or to report any crime, you can call the general police emergency number at 999.