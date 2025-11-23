403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum: South Africa Accelerates Refinery Revival to Secure Energy Supply
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, November 21, 2025/ -- South Africa’s Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe announced that the country is accelerating plans to rebuild domestic refining capacity and consolidate state-owned petroleum assets to strengthen energy securit .
Speaking at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, organized by the African Energy Chamber Mantashe sa“d “We have sufficient storage capacity in South Africa that helps us support imports, but we can not only rely on stockpiles, but we also need to re” e.”
Sou’h Africa’s refining sector has been in decline following the closure of most of its aging facilities. Currently, operational sites include Natref in Sasolburg, Astron Energy in Cape Town and integrated energy and chemical co’pany Sasol’s Secunda CTL plant, which together cover roughly 30% ’f the nation⦮bsp; s fuel needs.
Key closures include Sapref and Engen in Durb’n, while PetroSA’s Mossel Bay GTL refinery remains offline due to fee stock constraints.
To reverse this trend, the government launched the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), merging PetroSA, the state-owned iGas and the Strategic Fuel Fund under one entity. SANPC is tasked with reviving idle refineries, consolidating state petroleum assets and reducing de endence on imports.
“We are working towards developing new refineries and ensuring SANPC leads our efforts to secure fuel s”pply for South Africa,” Minister Mantashe added.
South Africa’s move signals a decisive push to restore refining capacity, strengthen domestic energy security and position SANPC as a central player in the country’s energy transitio .
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
Speaking at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, organized by the African Energy Chamber Mantashe sa“d “We have sufficient storage capacity in South Africa that helps us support imports, but we can not only rely on stockpiles, but we also need to re” e.”
Sou’h Africa’s refining sector has been in decline following the closure of most of its aging facilities. Currently, operational sites include Natref in Sasolburg, Astron Energy in Cape Town and integrated energy and chemical co’pany Sasol’s Secunda CTL plant, which together cover roughly 30% ’f the nation⦮bsp; s fuel needs.
Key closures include Sapref and Engen in Durb’n, while PetroSA’s Mossel Bay GTL refinery remains offline due to fee stock constraints.
To reverse this trend, the government launched the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), merging PetroSA, the state-owned iGas and the Strategic Fuel Fund under one entity. SANPC is tasked with reviving idle refineries, consolidating state petroleum assets and reducing de endence on imports.
“We are working towards developing new refineries and ensuring SANPC leads our efforts to secure fuel s”pply for South Africa,” Minister Mantashe added.
South Africa’s move signals a decisive push to restore refining capacity, strengthen domestic energy security and position SANPC as a central player in the country’s energy transitio .
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment