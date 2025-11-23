403
MODEC Senegal Executives to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DAKAR, Senegal, November 21, 2025/ -- Fatou Diop, Legal, Contracts and Local Content Manager, and Malcolm Watson, Managing Director of offshore oil and gas service company MODEC Senegal will participate as speakers at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference and exhibition.
MODEC Senegal plays a central role in the Sangomar fiel– development – which achieved first o–l in June 2024 – operated by global energy company Woodside Energy, with particip’tion from Senegal’s national oil company Petrosen. The field, located approximately 100km south of Dakar in water depths of around 780 meters’ represents Senegal’s entry into commercial oil production. The first development phase targets approximately 230 million barrels of crude oil.
MODEC Senegal’s scope spans the full lifecycle of the FPSO unit FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor, from engineering and construction support to long-term operations and maintenance. The FPSO, converted from a very large crude carrier, has a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), gas production of 130 million standard cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 145,000 bpd and storage capacity of 1.3 million barrels of crude oil. It is designed to accommodate future expansion, including gas export and tieba ks from nearby reservoirs.
MODEC contribution also includes the supply of a complex external turret mooring system through engineering consultant SOFEC, offshore commissioning and ongoing operations and maintenance managed locally by MODEC Senegal. The operation and maintenance operation has an initial duration of 10 years, with the potential for extension.
During this yea’’s event, both executives will be well-positioned to discuss MODEC Sene’al’s local content initiatives, highlighting training programs, skills development and employment opportunities for Senegalese professionals. Partnerships with firms such as Axess Group are helping build local engineering capabilities to support the Sangomar project and future offshore developments in Sen gal.
