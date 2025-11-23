Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Public Prosecutor Detains Former Officials Over JD 600,000 Misappropriation Case


2025-11-23 07:05:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) – The Public Prosecutor for Integrity and Anti-Corruption has ordered the detention of two former officials from the public shareholding company "Dimensions Jordan and Emirates for Commercial Investment Corporation" for 15 days pending investigation at the Marka Correctional and Rehabilitation Center.
According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the two individuals, the former chairperson of the board and a board member, are suspected of exploiting their positions and misappropriating public funds exceeding 600,000 Jordanian dinars.
The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission had earlier referred the case file to the Public Prosecutor's Office to take the necessary legal measures.

Jordan News Agency

