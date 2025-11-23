Trade Ministry Made 8,200 Inspection Tours Nationwide In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply announced the launch of its campaign to monitor the special offers and discounts season of "White Friday."This initiative is part of the ministry's ongoing commitment to enhance market oversight mechanisms, protect consumers, and ensure a "safe and transparent" shopping environment.In a statement Sunday, the ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said the campaign is part of its strategy to bolster confidence in the Kingdom's markets and combat misleading commercial practices, mainly activities for a comprehensive set of awareness, service, and monitoring measures.Since the beginning of this year, he noted the ministry has issued 445 approvals to launch promotional campaigns to ensure their compliance with regulations and protect the participants' rights.On the regulatory front, the ministry has conducted 8,200 inspection tours since the beginning of this year, resulting in 131,000 visits to commercial establishments nationwide.Of these, he stated 750 tours focused on directly auditing advertised offers and discounts, leading to the issuance of 7,100 fines, including 320 for misleading offers and discounts.The ministry also received 906 consumer complaints in 2025, resulting in issuing 333 fines.Of these, 75 cases concerned deceptive advertising and sham discounts, 31 of which were found to be in violation. All cases were addressed and closed, representing a 100% resolution rate.Regarding awareness efforts this year to promote commercial rights and obligations among merchants and consumers, he said the ministry held 8 awareness workshops in 7 governorates in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the commerce chambers in the relevant cities.The ministry also distributed 156,000 awareness text messages and posted numerous awareness bulletins on its website and social media platforms.Additionally, he reiterated the ministry's call for consumers to be active partners in the monitoring process and part of positive change by submitting complaints related to markets and unfair business practices through the complaints hotline (065629045) or WhatsApp (0797527832).