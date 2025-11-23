79% Travellers Exposed To Data Theft Through Unsafe Charging Ports, Reveals UAE Cyber Security Council

MENAFN - Live Mint) The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning about the increasing dangers of using untrusted public charging port, revealing that 79% of travellers unknowingly put their personal data at risk when charging devices at unsecured public stations, as reported by ANI.

The Council explained that some public charging ports may contain malicious software or hidden systems capable of accessing personal data through so-called juice jacking attacks, which exploit media or image transfer protocols that activate automatically when devices are connected.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Cyber Security Council cautioned that neglecting protective measures and using insecure charging ports could result in data and password theft, or even the installation of malicious software on mobile phones without the user's awareness.

It added that 68 per cent of companies have been subjected to attacks originating from untrusted charging ports, resulting in data breaches and compromises to their digital infrastructure.

The Council listed several warning signs that may indicate a device has been exposed to such attacks, including rapid battery drain, slow application performance, repeated system crashes and the appearance of unfamiliar symbols or messages on the device.

The Cyber Security Council provided a set of preventive guidelines, foremost among them carrying a personal charger while travelling, avoiding public charging stations as much as possible and rejecting any data transfer requests during charging.

The Council also advised enabling two-factor authentication, using biometric login features such as fingerprint or facial recognition and reviewing app permissions, ensuring that no unnecessary access is granted to photos, messages or contacts.

It stressed the importance of verifying the safety of installed applications, noting that some apps may contain malicious software enabling hackers to steal personal data or spy on users, with risks extending to financial fraud and the theft of bank card and online account information.

The Cyber Security Council has recently launched a weekly awareness campaign as part of the Cyber Pulse initiative, designed to promote safe digital practices and provide guidance on countering various cyber threats.

This campaign is part of the UAE's broader efforts to create a secure cyberspace that aligns with the rapid digital transformation, strengthens trust in the digital ecosystem, and raises cybersecurity awareness across all segments of society to ensure user safety and privacy.

(With inputs from ANI)