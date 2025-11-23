403
ENGYNE and YOSO Collaborate to Redefine Online Menswear Shopping
(MENAFN- Value360india) 21st November 2025: ENGYNE, a premium menswear brand marrying cutting-edge design with world-class materials and accessible pricing, has announced its collaboration with YOSO, the intelligent shopping app for premium brands. The partnership will make ENGYNE accessible to a wider set of customers on YOSO's app.
This collaboration extends the brand's commitment to quality without complexity. YOSO's AI-driven recommendations align with the brand's longstanding approach to menswear. With ENGYNE now on board, YOSO customers gain access to a complete shopping experience: a quick style quiz sets preferences, curated outfit suggestions keep looks current, and one-tap shopping makes purchasing effortless. The app’s clean, minimal design supports fast decisions, while loyalty points open doors to lifestyle experiences beyond the wardrobe. YOSO uses AI-driven technology and image-based measurements to recommend suitable colors and outfits, bridging online convenience with offline engagement through immersive trial experiences.
Speaking about the collaboration, Dinesh D, Director and Co-founder at ENGYNE, said, "This partnership connects craft with intelligence. YOSO has successfully positioned itself with premium brands, and its focus on quality aligns with ENGYNE's philosophy. Their AI-driven measurements and style quiz give customers a personalized starting point, helping them find pieces that actually work for their wardrobe. Therefore, joining YOSO is a natural progression for us, helping us in reaching out to customers who value premium fashion."
ENGYNE offers supima cotton, innovative fabric blends, and carefully considered construction deliver the kind of quality one would expect from international labels. Clean silhouettes meet quiet luxury in pieces designed for men who want their wardrobe to work as hard as they do, without announcing itself too loudly. YOSO’s approach breaks away from the usual browse, buy, and return cycle by enabling customers to virtually try on pieces through its built-in AI scanner, empowering them to make well-informed purchase decisions
The ENGYNE collection is now live on YOSO at , offering a curated selection of contemporary pieces that transition effortlessly across settings.
