A NEW YEA’’S EVE CELEBRATION WITH WORLD RENOWNED LOST FREQUENCIES AT KOKO BAY
(MENAFN- 1) Dubai, November 20, 2025 - Koko Bay, in association with Full Circle, invites guests to a spectacular New’Year’s Eve celebration, showcasing an exclusive performance by international DJ and producer Lost Frequencies. The iconic beachfront dining destination transforms into the ultimate countdown destination at Palm West Beach, emanating a signature blend of elevated dining, beachfront ambience, and world-class enterta nment.
Lost Frequencies, the globally acclaimed Belgian DJ and producer behind chart-topping hits ‘uch as ‘Are Y’u Wit‘ Me’ and ‘Whe’e Are You Now’, brings his signature melodic sound and international star p’wer to Kok’ Bay’s New Year’s Eve party. With billions of streams, worldwide awards, and festival headlining performances, guests can look forward to an electrifying beachfront set for the countdown to 2026.
Located along the shores of Palm Jumeirah, Koko Bay offers the perfect setting for revellers seeking a vibrant yet refined revelry. From 8 PM onwards, guests can indulge in premium handcrafted cocktails, gourmet cuisine, and immersive beach party vibes - all enhanced by panoramic views of Dubai’s glittering skyline. As midnight nears, guests will have a prime view to witness the New Ye’r’s Eve fireworks lighting up the coastline, marking an unforgettable transition into the new year.
With a selection of dance-floor access, curated dining packages, and premium table zones, guests can tailor the perfect way to welcome 2026. Koko Bay is offering a diverse selection of New ’ear’s Eve packages featuring Dance Floor Access starting at AED 299 on ards.
For those seeking an enhanced N’w Year’s Eve experience, Koko Bay presents a collection of premium, fully redeemable table packages across four luxurious zones with options starting from AED 10,000 for a group of six
Ring in the New Year with beachfront energy, live entertainment, and an electric party atmosphere. Koko Bay promises great music and a lively crowd for a night filled with rhythm, excitement, and seaside glamour.
EVENT DETAILS
What: New Years Eve with Lost Frequencies
Venue: Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah
Date & Time: 31 December 2025 | 8 PM onwards
Experience: Premium dining, live DJ performance, beachfront party, and fireworks
Ticket & Package Price:
Dance Floor Package
• Dance Floor Acces– – AED 299
• Dance Floor Access + 3 Drinks & 1 Bite – AED 4 0
• Dance Floor Access + 5 Drinks & 2 Bit–s – AE 750
* Dance Floor Access includes entry to the standing bar area and dance floor. Food and beverages are included only in the respective packages.
Table Pa kages
• Re– Zone – Up to 1– guests – AED 50,000
• –reen Zone – Up –o 10 guests – AED 35,000
• Pink Zone ––Up to 10 guests – AED 15,000
• Yellow Zone – Up to 6 guest– – AED 10,000
*All table packages are fully redeemable against food and drinks.
Legal Disclaimer:
