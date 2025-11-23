403
As part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts the President of the Republic of Finland
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 22 November 2025: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy welcomed H.E. Alexander Stubb, President of Finland, in the presence of H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General, and H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General.
During the visit, the President was briefed on AGDA’s mission in developing the next generation of Emirati diplomats. He also engaged with students in an interactive discussion, sharing perspectives from his long career in public service, including his experience as Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and a senior figure in European policymaking.
