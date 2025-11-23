403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PRESS RELEASE: Ortec Finance Appoints Jelmer Brons Chief Commercial Officer
(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Rotterdam, November 20, 2025. Ortec Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Jelmer Brons as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective November 2025.
Jelmer Brons joins the Executive Team, bringing a wealth of experience from previous leadership roles, most recently as Head of European sales for Risk Solutions at S&P Global. With a strong background in commercial strategy, business development, and international financial services, Jelmer Brons is well-positioned to drive Ortec Finance’s growth ambitions and strengthen client relationships worldwide.
Jelmer Brons upon his appointment: “I am honored to join Ortec Finance at such a pivotal moment. The company’s commitment to innovation, growth and client success aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with the team to expand our global reach and deliver even greater value to our clients.”
Jelmer Brons
Ton van Welie, CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Jelmer Brons as our new Chief Commercial Officer. Jelmer’s extensive experience in commercial strategy and international financial services, combined with his strong leadership, will be instrumental in driving our growth ambitions and strengthening our client relationships worldwide. His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a world-class leadership team and fostering a thriving company culture. We are confident that Jelmer’s expertise and vision will help achieve our goals.”
Jelmer Brons joins the Executive Team, bringing a wealth of experience from previous leadership roles, most recently as Head of European sales for Risk Solutions at S&P Global. With a strong background in commercial strategy, business development, and international financial services, Jelmer Brons is well-positioned to drive Ortec Finance’s growth ambitions and strengthen client relationships worldwide.
Jelmer Brons upon his appointment: “I am honored to join Ortec Finance at such a pivotal moment. The company’s commitment to innovation, growth and client success aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with the team to expand our global reach and deliver even greater value to our clients.”
Jelmer Brons
Ton van Welie, CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Jelmer Brons as our new Chief Commercial Officer. Jelmer’s extensive experience in commercial strategy and international financial services, combined with his strong leadership, will be instrumental in driving our growth ambitions and strengthening our client relationships worldwide. His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a world-class leadership team and fostering a thriving company culture. We are confident that Jelmer’s expertise and vision will help achieve our goals.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment