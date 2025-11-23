403
Voting Kicks Off in Republika Srpska Snap Election
(MENAFN) Polling commenced on Sunday in the unexpected election held in Republika Srpska, the Serb-dominated region within Bosnia and Herzegovina, to choose a new president.
Voting started at 7:00 am local time (0600 GMT) across 2,211 polling stations in Republika Srpska and abroad, and will continue until 7:00 pm (1800 GMT).
According to Bosnia’s election commission, over 1 million voters are registered in the region.
The initial unofficial results are anticipated before midnight.
The election commission stated that six contenders are competing for the Republika Srpska presidency following the ousting of Milorad Dodik from office.
Analysts suggest the front-runner is Sinisa Karan, the science, technology, and higher education minister, who receives support from the Union of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), led by Dodik.
Other candidates include Dragan Djokanovic from the New Policy Union, Branko Blanusa of the Serbian Democratic Party, Nikola Lazarevic representing the Ecological Party of the Republika Srpska, along with independent hopefuls Igor Gasevic and Slavko Dragicevic.
