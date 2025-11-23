403
Airlines Halt Flights To Venezuela After U.S. Safety Warning
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Six international airlines have now suspended flights to Venezuela after a US aviation warning described the country's airspace as a“potentially hazardous situation.”
Iberia, TAP, LATAM, Avianca, Brazil's GOL and Caribbean Airlines have all halted routes to or from Caracas, some until further notice.
A handful of carriers such as Copa Airlines, Air Europa and Turkish Airlines are still flying, but the direction of travel is clear: the country is being slowly cut off from the skies.
The trigger was a notice from the US Federal Aviation Administration, which warned of a worsening security situation and“heightened military activity in and around Venezuela.”
It said aircraft could face threats at any altitude, from take-off to landing, and flagged growing GPS interference that can disrupt modern navigation systems. Behind this technical language lies a much bigger story.
The flight suspensions come as the United States deploys the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, plus warships, a nuclear submarine and F-35 fighters to waters near Venezuela under the banner of a counter-narcotics campaign.
Airlines Halt Flights To Venezuela After U.S. Safety Warning
US forces have already hit suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing dozens.
Washington accuses President Nicolás Maduro's inner circle of sheltering cartel networks; Caracas insists this is a pretext to topple his government and grab oil.
For ordinary Venezuelans and their relatives abroad, the impact is immediate and painful.
Fewer flights mean higher fares, longer connections and more uncertainty for families trying to visit, students returning home or businesses still operating in the country.
For expats and foreign readers, the message is that risk is no longer theoretical: when cautious airlines decide it is safer to stay away than to fly, it is a sign that a crisis has crossed a new threshold.
What happens next will depend on whether the military build-up around Venezuela leads to negotiation, further escalation or a long, tense standoff.
For now, empty departure boards in Caracas may be the clearest warning signal of all.
