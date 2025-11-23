Kalki 2898 AD To Bahubali 2: Top 5 Most Expensive Indian Movies Check List

Kalki 2898 AD to Bahubali 2: Indian cinema is scaling new heights with towering budgets, stunning VFX, and grand storytelling. From epic period dramas to futuristic sagas, these are the top 5 most expensive Indian films

Indian cinema has entered an era of unprecedented scale, where massive budgets, cutting-edge VFX, and grand narratives dominate the screen. From historical epics to futuristic adventures, these top 5 most expensive Indian films showcase the industry's boldest ambitions. Check budget of these top 5 most expensive films.

The second installment of the Baahubali saga was built as a cinematic event. Its budget went into elaborate sets like Mahishmati, detailed costumes, advanced VFX, and massive war choreography. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, the film delivered grandeur rarely seen in Indian cinema. Its production scale and worldwide success proved that Indian films could match global blockbusters in execution and ambition.

Shankar's 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, remains one of India's most technically expensive films. More than half the budget was dedicated to CGI, robotics-based effects, and Hollywood-level digital animation. The film's massive action sequences and larger-than-life characters required months of post-production work. Designed as a spectacle, 2.0 raised the standard for VFX-heavy Indian filmmaking on a global scale.

Set in a dystopian future, Kalki 2898 AD is one of India's most ambitious sci-fi films. The budget poured into futuristic sets, complex costume designs, and cutting-edge visual effects that match global sci-fi aesthetics. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film blends Indian mythology with advanced technology. Its world-building scope and high-tech production values make it a landmark in Indian sci-fi cinema.

Adipurush was designed as a large-scale mythological epic inspired by the Ramayana. Its budget was heavily dedicated to VFX-driven world-building, digital environments, and CGI-heavy battle sequences. With Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film aimed to create a visually immersive reinterpretation of an ancient tale. Despite mixed reception, its ambition, size, and reliance on expensive technology place it firmly among India's costliest productions. However, despite the budget and the star cast, Adipurush failed to perform at the box office.

SS Rajamouli's RRR turned into a global sensation, but it began as one of India's biggest financial gambles. Mounted on a massive scale, the film's budget went into elaborate sets, intense action choreography, and advanced VFX. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR delivered an epic visual experience, combining grand storytelling with technical brilliance. Every frame was engineered for impact, making it one of the most expensive yet rewarding Indian films ever.