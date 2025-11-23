Rajinikanth Joins Grand Celebration For Mohan Babu's 50 Industry Years

Superstar Rajinikanth, along with many others, attended a grand event, celebrating 50 years of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in the industry.

Several pictures and videos have surfaced from the event, showing big stars from the Telugu film industry in attendance.

Arpit Ranka Shares Pictures from the Event

Actor Arpit Ranka, known for portraying the characters of 'Duryodhan' in Mahabharat and 'Kans' in RadhaKrishn, took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arpitranka (@arpitranka)

"Last night in Hyderabad, I had the opportunity to attend the celebration of our beloved Mohan Babu sir completing 50 years in the film industry. And I also had the privilege of meeting many other legends. Mohan Babu sir is not only a great artist but also a great human being. There is always so much to learn from him. May you always be happy and healthy like this Har har Mahadev," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arpitranka (@arpitranka)

Besides Rajinikanth, who was seen showing support for his friend Mohan Babu, celebrities like Brahmanandam, Ali, Mukesh Rishi, and Ram Gopal Varma, among others, were also present.

Vishnu Manchu Dedicates Special Post

Earlier on Saturday, Mohan Babu's son, Vishnu Manchu, also dedicated a special post to his father on his 50 years in the industry.

"In 94 years of Telugu cinema, my father has carried 50 of them on his shoulders. Grateful, humbled, and forever proud to witness his extraordinary journey. Congratulations on 50 legendary years, Nana. #MB50," he wrote, along with a picture that featured various characters of the veteran actor.

On the Work Front: 'Kannappa'

On the work front, Mohan Babu was last seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh's 'Kannappa', which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan.

Led by Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, the film captures the journey of a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva, set against a visually rich and emotionally stirring backdrop.

Rajinikanth's Praise for the Film

At the time of the film's release, Rajinikanth showed his support for the actor.

"Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I've been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can't wait for the world to feel the magic of Lord Shiva," Manchu wrote at the time.

Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I've been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can't wait... twitter/HDYlLuDsdc - Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 16, 2025

'Kannappa' came out in theatres on June 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)