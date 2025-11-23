Afghanistan's Drought Threatens Access To Clean Water, UNICEF Alerts

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised alarms about the ongoing drought in Afghanistan, warning that it could deprive countless families and children of access to clean water. The drought, which has persisted for an extended period, threatens the already fragile water supply systems across the country, exacerbating the challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 23, UNICEF announced that, with the support of South Korea, it is working to install water supply systems in 20 local communities in the provinces of Ghor and Nangarhar. This initiative is part of a broader effort to address the country's water crisis, particularly in rural areas where access to clean water is severely limited.

UNICEF has emphasized that providing sustainable water systems is essential to ensuring access to safe drinking water for Afghan families. As part of its long-term strategy, the organization is focused on creating reliable water infrastructure that can withstand the effects of climate change and prolonged drought conditions.

The situation in Afghanistan is dire, with UNICEF previously warning that 8 out of 10 people in the country are forced to drink unsafe water. This highlights the widespread lack of clean water and its potential impact on public health, especially for children who are more vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

Adding to the urgency, UNICEF has warned that Kabul, the country's capital, is facing a critical water shortage. According to the organization, the capital's water sources could be entirely depleted by 2030, a grim outlook that underscores the need for immediate action to address the country's water management and infrastructure challenges.

The ongoing drought and water scarcity crisis in Afghanistan require urgent attention and sustainable solutions. UNICEF's efforts, supported by international partners like South Korea, aim to mitigate the impact of the water crisis on Afghan communities. However, without substantial investment in long-term infrastructure and climate resilience, the future of Afghanistan's water supply remains uncertain.

