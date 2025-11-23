Authorities Crack Down On Illegal Residency And Employment, Urge Foreigners To Register

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - The Interior and Labor Ministries, together with the Public Security Directorate (PSD), on Sunday urged foreign residents to regularize their legal status and ensure their places of residence are properly registered, stressing that authorities will continue to take action against anyone who harbors or employs foreigners outside the scope of the law.The Interior Ministry said that under the Residency and Foreigners' Affairs Law, foreigners who remain in the Kingdom for more than two weeks must report to the PSD to file their personal information and submit the required documents.Hotels, furnished apartment owners, landlords, and anyone providing accommodation to foreign nationals are also required to notify authorities within the legally mandated timeframe of any foreign guest's arrival or departure. Violators are subject to financial penalties.The ministry emphasized that these measures are designed not only to enforce the law but also to safeguard the rights and safety of foreign residents and prevent their exploitation. Offenders will be referred to administrative governors for legal action.The Labor Ministry noted that any non-Jordanian caught working without a valid work permit, or in a profession other than the one authorized, will be deported immediately. Employers including households that hire domestic workers face fines of up to twice the cost of a work permit. The ministry added that domestic workers cannot be hired without a valid permit, placed on a trial basis, or transferred between households without prior approval, urging the public to work exclusively with licensed recruitment agencies.The PSD said its relevant departments are stepping up inspections to identify and address violations of residency and labor laws. Anyone found sheltering runaway workers, providing them with housing or employment, or attempting to exploit them in any way, will face legal consequences. Investigations will extend to all parties involved in facilitating absconding cases, including recruitment offices, intermediaries, and individuals, with offenders referred for proceedings that may include human-trafficking charges.