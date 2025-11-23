Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Reveals Stable Bilateral Trade Flow With Türkiye

2025-11-23 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 23. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye totaled $2.43 billion from January through October 2025, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Committee on Statistics.

According to the provided data, this figure shows a slight decrease compared to the $2.46 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

Türkiye remains Uzbekistan's fourth-largest trading partner. During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's trade dynamics with Türkiye showcased export figures totaling $942 million, juxtaposed against import valuations from Türkiye that escalated to $1.5 billion.

Overall, Uzbekistan carries out trade with 210 countries around the globe.

China takes the lion's share of the country's foreign trade turnover at 19.7 percent, followed closely by Russia with 15.9 percent, while Kazakhstan chipped in with 5.9 percent, while Türkiye and the Republic of Korea contributed 3.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, rounding out the mix.

Trend News Agency

