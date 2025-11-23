Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Russia, Drones Attack Power Plant In Moscow Region

2025-11-23 05:05:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Astra Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

On the night of November 23, the Mayor of Moscow reported that drones had been shot down over the Moscow region. Residents of Shatura released videos showing explosions and a fire at the local power plant.

UkrinForm

