Southend Foodbank Launches Live Festive Reverse Advent Calendar

MENAFN - Pressat) As food banks across the country prepare for the busy festive season, Southend Foodbank is sharing the story behind its newly launched Reverse Advent Calendar campaign - brought to life thanks to the creativity and teamwork of staff, volunteers and their families.

Every day for 24 days, the Foodbank is releasing a new short video across its social media channels, each highlighting an item on their Reverse Advent Calendar in a bid to encourage donations in the run up to Christmas.

The idea was sparked by the Foodbank's Comms & Campaigns Coordinator, Cass Francis, and within days, everyone was pitching in to make it a reality. A life-size Advent calendar door and backdrop were hand-built and volunteers were enlisted, with recent university graduate Henry Goodchild volunteering his time to film.

Cass said“It's a combination of a calendar and a cuckoo clock! We had such fun filming it, with all sorts of volunteers adding their own flourish to every day on the calendar. We've got downloadable versions of the calendar on our website too, so people can print off a version and tick off the items as they collect them.

“It's going to be a really tough winter for the Foodbank and the guests that visit us, we are so grateful to everyone that continues to donate food, money or their time.”

The Foodbank have even had some help from special guests to support the campaign - including former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips!

To download a version of the calendar, and for more information, follow Southend Foodbank on social media or visit their website org/christmas-2025.