DXB Eyes Faster Landings With New AI System

Dhaka: Dubai International Airport (DXB) could see shorter landing times under a new AI-driven system designed to cut the number of aircraft put into holding patterns during peak traffic.

Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) and Emirates Airline have signed an agreement with aerospace firm Thales to deploy AI technology aimed at identifying congestion points and reducing holding patterns by up to 40pc.

Rising air traffic has forced aircraft to circle above the city while awaiting landing clearance, increasing delays and fuel burn.

Holding patterns, used to manage congestion, weather or runway constraints, keep aircraft in a controlled loop until landing slots open. Reducing them lowers fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Thales executive Abdelhafid Mordi said the deal would strengthen the UAE's airspace management and support its sustainable aviation goals.

Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said the AI system will help predict congestion and adjust cruise speeds to reduce fuel burn and improve operational efficiency, with potential benefits for other carriers.

Dans CEO Ibrahim Ahli said integrating real-time data with AI forecasting would improve predictability and ensure smoother, safer arrivals into Dubai.

