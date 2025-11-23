Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Mortal Remains Brought To Sulur Air Base, Coimbatore


2025-11-23 05:00:39
The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically died in the LCA Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show, have been accorded a solemn return to India at Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore. The base served as the final homecoming venue, honoring his sacrifice and legacy in the Indian Air Force.

