IND Vs SA, 2Nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Of Nagapattinam Roots Steals Spotlight With Century In Guwahati

South Africa bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy anchored the hosts' first innings brilliantly as he notched up his maiden international century in the second and final Test of the series against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, November 23.

Resuming their first innings batting at 247/6, South Africa put India on the back foot at the start of the first session as Senuran Muthuswamy and Kyle Verreynne frustrated the Indian bowlers with their 88-run partnership that took the Proteas past the 300-run mark before the latter was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja at 334/7, a big breakthrough for Team India after South Africa had taken firm control of the innings.

However, India's struggle was far from over as Muthusamy and Marco Jansen made the most of the remaining wickets, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries, taking South Africa past the 400-run mark in the first innings.

Senuran Muthusamy Gritty Century Puts SA in Commanding Position

Senuran Muthusamy emerged as the star performer for South Africa in the first innings with his gritty and valiant century knock on Day 2 of the Guwahati Test. Muthusamy walked in to bat on Day 1 when South Africa were 205/5 and remained unbeaten on 25. The 31-year-old carried on his innings into Day 2, displaying remarkable composure, carefully rotating the strike while punishing the loose balls.

Muthusamy brilliantly shouldered the responsibility of anchoring the innings while building a crucial partnership with Kyle Verreynne and completing his half-century in 121 balls, highlighting his temperament and resilience under pressure. After his partnership with Verreynne came to an end, Muthusamy received solid support from Marco Jansen, with whom he forged a quick-running partnership, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Senuran Muthusamy, who has his ancestral roots in Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, was quite determined to get his maiden international century on Indian soil. The all-rounder was batting on 99 when he took two runs off Mohammed Siraj in the 135th over of South Africa's first innings batting. Muthusamy's century received applause not only from his teammates in the dressing room but also from the Guwahati crowd.

Hundred up! A maiden Test century for Senuran Muthusamy. A remarkable performance showcasing an innings of grit, composure, and complete control. twitter/eR1aTK6Hze

- Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 23, 2025

Senuran Muthusamy's century and his 97-run partnership with Marco Jansen put South Africa in a commanding position, leaving India on the back foot and struggling to find breakthroughs as the visitors steadily built a formidable first-innings total. Muthusamy's stay at the crease was frustrating the Indian bowlers as he repeatedly punished loose deliveries, rotated the strike with ease and refused to offer any easy wicket.

However, the 31-year-old's long stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj at 431/8. Senuran Muthusamy played a brilliant innings of 109 off 206 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Fans Celebrate Muthusamy's Nagapattinam Roots

Senuran Muthusamy's gritty century knock in the Guwahati Test garnered praise and adulation as his innings and two partnerships with Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen were crucial for South Africa, helping the team gain a commanding first-innings lead and putting India under significant pressure.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on Senuran Muthusamy for his composure and resilience to complete his century, while others took pride in his roots in Nagapattinam, calling it a proud moment for his Tamil heritage.

HUNDRED BY SENURAN MUTHUSAMY. - An exceptional century in Guwahati by Muthusamy against India. He's played a champion's knock, his 10th first class hundred. twitter/bC0WnOH2IC

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2025

Maiden Test hundred from Senuran Muthusamy. Looked in total control. Richly deserves this century reminds me of another SA all-rounder who hit his maiden Test hundred v India - Lance Klusener at Cape Town in 1997, batting at 9. Muthusamy will have a big role to play with...

- Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 23, 2025

- 101* in India ✅- 88* in Pakistan ✅- 68* in Bangladesh ✅REMEMBER THE NAME, SENURAN MUTHUSAMY twitter/y1Bl5mPcEF

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 23, 2025

Cricket gyaan/m: So Senuran Muthusamy becomes the first player with roots in Nagapattinam to score a century for his country: batted quite beautifully, dare one say with a wristy Indian flair and the skill to play the ball late! Am sure Mahatma and Mandela would be pleased to...

- Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 23, 2025

Senuran Muthusamy, South African All Rounder of Tamil Origin, scores his maiden Test Century against India.போடு வெடிய twitter/xZNH7T48Lp

- Saul Goodman (@Rollercaster123) November 23, 2025

Senuran Muthusamy ancestors are from our Nagapattinam district,Tamil Nadu,well played #IndVsSA Rail Vandi (@rail_vandi) November 23, 2025

Delight to watch elegant, left handed SA batsman, Senuaran Muthusamy, who is heading for a century in the 2nd Test against India. He has a test batting average of 46.50 and traces his origin to Nagapattinam, Tamilnadu!

- M K Venu (@mkvenu1) November 23, 2025

WELL PLAYED, SENURAN MUTHUSAMY. He scores 109 runs from 206 balls including 10 fours and 2 Sixes against India in India - A Top Class Knock by Muthusamy. twitter/k9gDKChQHi

- Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2025

" Senuran Muthusamy " made the difference in the 2nd test.

- AI with Abhiishek (@artofbrandingg) November 23, 2025

Senuran Muthusamy Padaiyatchi Pallavas (@CholaPallavan) November 23, 2025

Senuran Muthusamy made his Test debut against India in 2019 and has since cemented his place as a persistent, quietly impactful presence in the Proteas Test setup despite stiff competition.

In his Test career, Muthusamy has aggregated 388 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.42 in 11 innings. With the ball, he picked 22 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, a 10-wicket haul, and two fifers, at an average of 26.50 and an economy rate of 3.86 in 10 innings.