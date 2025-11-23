Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 23, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A relaxed Sunday evening with MPB classics at Blue Note Rio featuring Gustavo Boná's "Peito Aberto" (19:00), traditional samba at Carioca da Gema (19:30), bossa nova night at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and live roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00). Links for details and tickets are below.



Why picked: Finalist from The Voice Brasil 2021 revisits timeless MPB hits by Milton Nascimento, Maria Bethânia, and Chico Buarque in an elegant Copacabana jazz club-ideal for expats seeking sophisticated Brazilian classics on a Sunday.

Start: 19:00

Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Eventim -“Peito Aberto”



Why picked: Iconic Lapa samba house hosts its weekly Sunday roda-authentic, community-driven rhythms perfect for expats winding down the weekend with genuine carioca energy.

Start: 19:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro) Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show



Why picked: Historic cradle of bossa nova offers intimate Sunday performances-cozy, melodic escape near Copacabana beach for expats appreciating Rio's musical heritage.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club) Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event



Why picked: Antique-filled Centro venue pulses with roots samba on Sundays-blending history, dance, and vibrant beats for an engaging expat finale to the weekend.

Start: 19:00

Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro Website: href="" target="_blank" co



Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (if active Sunday) - Historic Centro square with free spontaneous gatherings. Check local updates for participation. Sunday beach bars in Ipanema/Leblon - Casual sunset drinks transitioning to evening vibes-expat-friendly unwind.

Top Picks Tonight Peito Aberto - Gustavo Boná - Blue Note Rio (19:00)Samba do Domingo - Carioca da Gema (19:30)Bossa Nova Night - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)Live Samba Roots - Rio Scenarium (19:00)Also notableSuggested route

Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for Domingo roda-seamless historic district flow.

Copacabana: Start with Gustavo Boná at Blue Note (19:00), then stroll 10 minutes to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-elegant beachfront Sunday close.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos). Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Sunday, November 23, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.