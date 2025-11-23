Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 23, 2025
Why picked: Finalist from The Voice Brasil 2021 revisits timeless MPB hits by Milton Nascimento, Maria Bethânia, and Chico Buarque in an elegant Copacabana jazz club-ideal for expats seeking sophisticated Brazilian classics on a Sunday.
Start: 19:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets: Eventim -“Peito Aberto”
Why picked: Iconic Lapa samba house hosts its weekly Sunday roda-authentic, community-driven rhythms perfect for expats winding down the weekend with genuine carioca energy.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Why picked: Historic cradle of bossa nova offers intimate Sunday performances-cozy, melodic escape near Copacabana beach for expats appreciating Rio's musical heritage.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
Why picked: Antique-filled Centro venue pulses with roots samba on Sundays-blending history, dance, and vibrant beats for an engaging expat finale to the weekend.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (if active Sunday)
- Historic Centro square with free spontaneous gatherings. Check local updates for participation.
Sunday beach bars in Ipanema/Leblon
- Casual sunset drinks transitioning to evening vibes-expat-friendly unwind.
Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for Domingo roda-seamless historic district flow.
Copacabana: Start with Gustavo Boná at Blue Note (19:00), then stroll 10 minutes to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-elegant beachfront Sunday close.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Sunday, November 23, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
