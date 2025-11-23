Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 23, 2025


2025-11-23 05:00:25
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A relaxed Sunday evening with MPB classics at Blue Note Rio featuring Gustavo Boná's "Peito Aberto" (19:00), traditional samba at Carioca da Gema (19:30), bossa nova night at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and live roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Peito Aberto - Gustavo Boná - Blue Note Rio (19:00)
  • Why picked: Finalist from The Voice Brasil 2021 revisits timeless MPB hits by Milton Nascimento, Maria Bethânia, and Chico Buarque in an elegant Copacabana jazz club-ideal for expats seeking sophisticated Brazilian classics on a Sunday.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Eventim -“Peito Aberto”
Samba do Domingo - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Iconic Lapa samba house hosts its weekly Sunday roda-authentic, community-driven rhythms perfect for expats winding down the weekend with genuine carioca energy.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Bossa Nova Night - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Historic cradle of bossa nova offers intimate Sunday performances-cozy, melodic escape near Copacabana beach for expats appreciating Rio's musical heritage.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Live Samba Roots - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Antique-filled Centro venue pulses with roots samba on Sundays-blending history, dance, and vibrant beats for an engaging expat finale to the weekend.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (if active Sunday) - Historic Centro square with free spontaneous gatherings. Check local updates for participation.
  • Sunday beach bars in Ipanema/Leblon - Casual sunset drinks transitioning to evening vibes-expat-friendly unwind.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for Domingo roda-seamless historic district flow.

Copacabana: Start with Gustavo Boná at Blue Note (19:00), then stroll 10 minutes to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-elegant beachfront Sunday close.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Sunday, November 23, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

MENAFN23112025007421016031ID1110384598



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search