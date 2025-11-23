São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 23, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Oasis with Richard Ashcroft at Estádio do MorumBIS (Morumbi), Arkona with Leaves' Eyes and Atrocity at Carioca Club (Pinheiros), Isabella Taviani at The Cavern Club (Vila Olímpia), and O Terço at Suhai Music Hall (Vila Olímpia). Also notable: Quimbará (Caribbean rhythms) at Casa de Francisca [Salão] (Consolação, daytime) and cultural programming at Sala São Paulo (Campos Elíseos).



Why picked: Legendary British rock band's reunion show with special guest-iconic hits in a massive stadium setting, a must for expats reliving '90s Britpop nostalgia.

Start: 21:00

Address: Praça Roberto Gomes Pedrosa, 1, Morumbi

Info: Songkick - Oasis Tickets: Ticketmaster - Oasis (sold out, check resale)



Why picked: International metal lineup blending folk, symphonic, and thrash elements-energetic underground scene for expats into heavy music diversity.

Start: 20:00

Address: R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2899, Pinheiros

Info: Songkick - Arkona Tickets: Sympla - Arkona Tour



Why picked: Acclaimed Brazilian singer's intimate performance of hits and ballads-warm, melodic showcase ideal for expats discovering contemporary MPB.

Start: 20:00

Address: R. Simão Álvares, 854, Vila Olímpia

Info: Ticketmaster - Isabella Taviani Tickets: Ticketmaster - Tickets



Why picked: Pioneering Brazilian prog rock band's set of classics-nostalgic, instrumental journey for expats interested in local rock history.

Start: 20:00

Address: R. James Holland, 101, Vila Olímpia

Info: Ticketmaster - O Terço Tickets: Ticketmaster - Tickets



Casa de Francisca - Quimbará: Caribbean Rhythms (lunch set) - Start: 12:00/15:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: Casa de Francisca (free entry). Sala São Paulo - Cultural Programming - Start: 10:30; Address: Praça Júlio Prestes, 16, Campos Elíseos; Tickets: Cultura SP.

11:30 arrive in Consolação → 12:00 Quimbará lunch (Casa de Francisca) → 18:00 rideshare to Morumbi for Oasis (21:00) → late hop to Pinheiros for Arkona (Carioca Club, catch end) - or focus on Vila Olímpia: Taviani (20:00) then O Terço nearby.



Consolação ↔ Morumbi ↔ Pinheiros ↔ Vila Olímpia trips average 20–45 min via app on Sundays; expect crowds around stadium, plan early arrival.

Bring ID; casual attire works. Confirm tickets and times via sites; Oasis sold out-resale options available. MorumBIS is large-scale-arrive early for entry; smaller venues like Carioca Club offer intimate vibes.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Nov 23, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.