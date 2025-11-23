Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 23, 2025


2025-11-23 05:00:25
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Oasis with Richard Ashcroft at Estádio do MorumBIS (Morumbi), Arkona with Leaves' Eyes and Atrocity at Carioca Club (Pinheiros), Isabella Taviani at The Cavern Club (Vila Olímpia), and O Terço at Suhai Music Hall (Vila Olímpia). Also notable: Quimbará (Caribbean rhythms) at Casa de Francisca [Salão] (Consolação, daytime) and cultural programming at Sala São Paulo (Campos Elíseos).

Top Picks Tonight Estádio do MorumBIS - Oasis with Richard Ashcroft (rock)
  • Why picked: Legendary British rock band's reunion show with special guest-iconic hits in a massive stadium setting, a must for expats reliving '90s Britpop nostalgia.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Praça Roberto Gomes Pedrosa, 1, Morumbi
  • Info: Songkick - Oasis
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster - Oasis (sold out, check resale)
Carioca Club - Arkona with Leaves' Eyes and Atrocity (folk/metal)
  • Why picked: International metal lineup blending folk, symphonic, and thrash elements-energetic underground scene for expats into heavy music diversity.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2899, Pinheiros
  • Info: Songkick - Arkona
  • Tickets: Sympla - Arkona Tour
The Cavern Club - Isabella Taviani (MPB/pop)
  • Why picked: Acclaimed Brazilian singer's intimate performance of hits and ballads-warm, melodic showcase ideal for expats discovering contemporary MPB.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: R. Simão Álvares, 854, Vila Olímpia
  • Info: Ticketmaster - Isabella Taviani
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster - Tickets
Suhai Music Hall - O Terço (progressive rock)
  • Why picked: Pioneering Brazilian prog rock band's set of classics-nostalgic, instrumental journey for expats interested in local rock history.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: R. James Holland, 101, Vila Olímpia
  • Info: Ticketmaster - O Terço
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster - Tickets
Also notable
  • Casa de Francisca - Quimbará: Caribbean Rhythms (lunch set) - Start: 12:00/15:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: Casa de Francisca (free entry).
  • Sala São Paulo - Cultural Programming - Start: 10:30; Address: Praça Júlio Prestes, 16, Campos Elíseos; Tickets: Cultura SP.
Suggested route

11:30 arrive in Consolação → 12:00 Quimbará lunch (Casa de Francisca) → 18:00 rideshare to Morumbi for Oasis (21:00) → late hop to Pinheiros for Arkona (Carioca Club, catch end) - or focus on Vila Olímpia: Taviani (20:00) then O Terço nearby.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Consolação ↔ Morumbi ↔ Pinheiros ↔ Vila Olímpia trips average 20–45 min via app on Sundays; expect crowds around stadium, plan early arrival.
  • Bring ID; casual attire works. Confirm tickets and times via sites; Oasis sold out-resale options available.
  • MorumBIS is large-scale-arrive early for entry; smaller venues like Carioca Club offer intimate vibes.

Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Nov 23, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

