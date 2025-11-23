São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 23, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 23, 2025
Why picked: Legendary British rock band's reunion show with special guest-iconic hits in a massive stadium setting, a must for expats reliving '90s Britpop nostalgia.
Start: 21:00
Address: Praça Roberto Gomes Pedrosa, 1, Morumbi
Info: Songkick - Oasis
Tickets: Ticketmaster - Oasis (sold out, check resale)
Why picked: International metal lineup blending folk, symphonic, and thrash elements-energetic underground scene for expats into heavy music diversity.
Start: 20:00
Address: R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2899, Pinheiros
Info: Songkick - Arkona
Tickets: Sympla - Arkona Tour
Why picked: Acclaimed Brazilian singer's intimate performance of hits and ballads-warm, melodic showcase ideal for expats discovering contemporary MPB.
Start: 20:00
Address: R. Simão Álvares, 854, Vila Olímpia
Info: Ticketmaster - Isabella Taviani
Tickets: Ticketmaster - Tickets
Why picked: Pioneering Brazilian prog rock band's set of classics-nostalgic, instrumental journey for expats interested in local rock history.
Start: 20:00
Address: R. James Holland, 101, Vila Olímpia
Info: Ticketmaster - O Terço
Tickets: Ticketmaster - Tickets
Casa de Francisca - Quimbará: Caribbean Rhythms (lunch set)
- Start: 12:00/15:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: Casa de Francisca (free entry).
Sala São Paulo - Cultural Programming
- Start: 10:30; Address: Praça Júlio Prestes, 16, Campos Elíseos; Tickets: Cultura SP.
11:30 arrive in Consolação → 12:00 Quimbará lunch (Casa de Francisca) → 18:00 rideshare to Morumbi for Oasis (21:00) → late hop to Pinheiros for Arkona (Carioca Club, catch end) - or focus on Vila Olímpia: Taviani (20:00) then O Terço nearby.Getting around & quick tips
Consolação ↔ Morumbi ↔ Pinheiros ↔ Vila Olímpia trips average 20–45 min via app on Sundays; expect crowds around stadium, plan early arrival.
Bring ID; casual attire works. Confirm tickets and times via sites; Oasis sold out-resale options available.
MorumBIS is large-scale-arrive early for entry; smaller venues like Carioca Club offer intimate vibes.
Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Nov 23, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
