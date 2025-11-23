403
When A.I. Listens To Your Thoughts: Speech-Restoring Implants And Who Controls Them
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A small Texas startup has just received permission to do something that, until recently, belonged to science fiction: wire a brain chip into a human being to give them a voice again.
Paradromics' device, called Connexus, is a coin-sized implant that sits on the surface of the brain in the area that normally controls lips, tongue and voice.
Hundreds of hair-thin metal wires dip a couple of millimetres into the cortex, listening to the electrical patterns that appear when someone tries to speak.
Those signals travel through a cable to a transmitter in the chest, then wirelessly to a portable computer that uses artificial intelligence to turn them into text or a synthetic voice.
The first U.S. trial will recruit only a handful of patients who lost speech after stroke, ALS or severe paralysis.
For their families, the promise is enormous: moving from painfully slow letter boards and eye-tracking devices to something closer to real conversation.
It is a deeply human goal that appeals to people who believe private innovators, not sprawling bureaucracies, often move fastest when real lives are at stake. But the story behind the story is about power.
A system that streams raw brain activity out of a person's head raises hard questions about who holds that data, how it might be monetised and what happens if governments or activist regulators decide which patients get access and on what terms.
The more these systems depend on centralised cloud platforms and opaque AI models, the easier it becomes for distant institutions to sit between individuals and their own thoughts.
Faith communities are already wrestling with this. Some pastors warn that implants and cashless tech resemble the“mark of the beast.”
Mainstream church leaders stress that Scripture is about worship and allegiance, not medical devices freely chosen to heal.
They see restoring a lost voice as consistent with Jesus' attention to the sick and marginalised, as long as technology remains a servant and not a master.
Connexus will not decide any of this on its own. But it forces a blunt question: who should sit closest to the human mind – families and doctors at the bedside, or remote systems that answer to nobody you can look in the eye?
When A.I. Listens To Your Thoughts: Speech-Restoring Implants And Who Controls Them
